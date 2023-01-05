SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Public Works crews are handing out sandbags at their operations yard on Thursday to prepare residents in the event of a flood. Crews will hand out five sandbags per household at the yard at Marin and Kansas streets until 8 p.m., or as long as supply lasts.

The sandbags are intended for people who have previously experienced flooding on their properties in the past, though they are available for all residents and business owners. Crews have handed out over 12,000 sandbags since Saturday, including about 3,400 from Tuesday alone, a Public Works spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.