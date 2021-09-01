SF City Hall extending hours for voters before recall election

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Voting Center at San Francisco City Hall is extending its hours before the California recall election.

The Department of Elections announced Wednesday the Voting Center and outdoor ballot drop-off stations will be open the next two weekends.

The Voting Center and outdoor ballot drop-off stations, located on the corner of Grove and Polk streets along Civic Center Plaza will be open every day until Election Day, expect Labor Day.

Here’s a more detailed schedule of when you can vote:

Every weekday, (except Labor Day, Sept. 6), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends, Sept. 4-5 and Sept. 11-12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Election Day (Tuesday, Sept. 14), from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Early voting at City Hall offers San Franciscans a convenient opportunity to vote in person, drop off a voted ballot, use an accessible voting equipment, or get voting assistance in their preferred language,” Director John Arntz said. “To date, approximately 170,000 locally registered voters cast their ballot in the September 14 election. Voters may mail in their voted ballots or bring them to one of the ballot drop-off stations set up outside City Hall. Starting September 11, the Department will open 11 additional outdoor drop-off stations in the City, one in each Supervisorial District.”

A list of official San Francisco ballot drop-off stations can be viewed by tapping here.