(BCN) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed, other city officials and representatives of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday celebrated the start of construction for Bayfront Park. The planned 5.4-acre open space located between the Warriors’ Chase Center arena and San Francisco Bay is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

The new park will feature open lawns, a section of the Bay Trail, multiple plazas and more, according to the mayor’s office. Developers hope the project will also integrate with and improve access to nearby green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park to the south, and the previously completed portion of Bayfront Park to the north.

“Mission Bay has made a remarkable transformation from unused railyards into San Francisco’s newest neighborhood and a center for health care and sports excellence,” Breed said. “Now this crucial section of Mission Bay waterfront is on the cusp of a much-needed improvement with the construction of Bayfront Park. We are all ready for this strip of dirt to become a beautiful slice of green for everyone who experiences it.”

Project construction is budgeted at $19.1 million and is managed by the city’s Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure. The park will be built by Mission Bay’s master developer, FOCIL-MB LLC. The site has an industrial heritage, and to honor this, the park has been awarded a large quantity of reclaimed steel from the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge to create shade structures and other site furnishings.

According to the mayor’s office, Bayfront Park was initially part of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan approved in 1998. Since then, Mission Bay has added almost 6,000 housing units, 1,500 of which are affordable. The mayor’s office also reported that Mission Bay also has 5.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space to date, most notably Chase Center and the new University of California San Francisco hospitals and medical centers.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents District 6 that includes Mission Bay, South of Market and Treasure Island, said, “Our Mission Bay community is eagerly anticipating the completion of Bayfront Park to provide open space and connect us to the beauty of San Francisco Bay.”

Bayfront Park is the latest in a series of Bay-adjacent parks in various stages of development all along the waterfront. Tunnel Tops and Battery Bluffs have both recently opened in the Presidio, and Francisco Park opened a few months ago near Ghirardelli Square. Crane Cove Park recently opened south of the Bayfront Park site.

Also, new open spaces are being developed, including India Basin Shoreline Park, a future 10-acre open space on the city’s southeastern waterfront.

