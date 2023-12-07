SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Entertainment Commissioner Cyn Wang’s business was vandalized Wednesday night, the public official told KRON4. Wang said the suspect caused damage to the business around 11 p.m.

Surveillance video (above) shows the suspect using a device to smash the windows of Wang Insurance, located in the Sunset District. Wang said nothing from the business was stolen, but all the windows were broken.

KRON On is streaming live now

According to the surveillance video, the suspect was dressed in an all-white outfit. Wang said the vandalism appears to be a “very premeditated, malicious, and targeted attack.”

Wang adds that she called the San Francisco Police Department around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. However, as of 4:30 p.m., she says the department has not arrived on site to investigate the damage.

KRON4 reached out to the SFPD for more information about the incident. We are waiting for a response.

Wang Insurance is located at 2620 Judah St. It has been in that same location since Wang’s parents founded the business in 1979. Wang Insurance insures many local businesses such as Andytown Coffee, Hookfish, Palm City Wines, Dumpling Home and Sightglass Coffee.