SF company offers to relocate employees in Texas in light of abortion ban

In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Young people on social media have found a way to protest Texas' new law banning most abortions by focusing on a website established by the state's largest anti-abortion group that takes in tips on violations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco company is offering to relocate its employees working in Texas in light of Texas’s new abortion ban.

Bospar, a San Francisco public relations agency, said Thursday it has formed a Texas Relocation Plan for its employees.

The company said it will pay relocation expenses for employees needing to leave Texas for control of their reproductive health. The offer is open to both men and women.

Bospar said it will offer this plan to other staff members if other states also pass laws restricting reproductive healthcare.

“At Bospar we believe this relocation program – or evacuation program – makes good business sense. We predict other companies will take similar action to retain the best talent until Texas reverses this self-inflicted brain drain. While we are disappointed that other agencies and companies have not taken similar stances yet, we realize this is what true leadership is like: taking a stand first and leading the way,” a statement on Bospar’s website reads, in part.

At Bospar, we care deeply about our team members, especially when it comes to their choices about their reproductive healthcare. In light of Texas’s new abortion ban, we have formed a #Texas Relocation Plan for team Bospar.

The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, “to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated.”

The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity – usually around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

