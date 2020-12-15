COVID vaccine: First vaccinations begin at SF hospital

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area will have its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday morning.

Healthcare workers at Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital are set to get shots to protect from the virus that killed over 300,000 Americans and is filling hospitals to near full capacity.

The San Francisco hospital has 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration days ago.

Each person needs two doses of the vaccine — one dose now, and another about a month after. This means while the hospital has 2,000 doses, there will be 1,000 people actually getting vaccinated.

The first vaccines in California and in the entire United States were administered on Monday.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers are first in line for the limited initial vaccines.