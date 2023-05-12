SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who shot and killed a passenger in a moving car from another moving car in the Tenderloin in 2019 has been convicted of murder, the San Francisco District Attorney announced Friday. Gary Owens was found guilty of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Ronisha Cook shortly before midnight on Dec. 19, 2019.

Cook was a passenger in a moving car when she was shot and killed near the intersection of Leavenworth Street and Ellis Street. The driver of the vehicle she was riding in was not hurt, the DA said.

Owens was also convicted of attempted murder with a firearms allegation.

“Mr. Owens will now face consequences for this unprovoked, cold-blooded killing of a beloved mother and community member,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This verdict sends a clear message that San Franciscans will not tolerate gun violence in our community and seek to hold perpetrators accountable.”

Owens was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020 and has remained in custody. He faces more than 40 years to life and will be sentenced on July 10, 2023.