SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office will only seek cash bail in “limited misdemeanor cases” so that the wealthy will not be able to get out of pre-trial detention in felony cases.

“Cash bail unfairly penalizes those with less financial means and disproportionately affects defendants of color,” Jenkins stated in a press release. “Protecting victims and ensuring public safety are my top priorities. We will not shy away from holding offenders accountable, but we will not perpetuate further injustice and inequities.”

The press release announced that the office will “consider less restrictive alternatives including protective orders, electronic monitoring, and home detention” before considering pre-trial detention, but that pre-trial detention will be sought “when applicable” for the following felony offenses:

“Violence on another person Sexual assault on another person A threat of great bodily harm to another person An unreasonable risk to victim or public safety Repeated criminal conduct that poses a risk to public safety Repeated failures to abide by less restrictive alternatives; and Repeated failures to appear in court as required”

Research conducted by the city’s office of the treasurer and tax collector found that cash bail has disproportionately impacted racial minorities. Last year, the state’s supreme court found the use of cash bail to be unconstitutional for defendants who can’t afford it.

Jenkins replaced Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June, in the office. Boudin had ended the use of prosecutors asking for cash bail entirely during his time in office.