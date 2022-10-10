SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The four contenders vying to finish ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s term will be participating in a debate at the University of San Francisco.

The debate will be at the McLaren Conference Center at USF’s Lone Mountain campus at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

An email from USF touts that three of the candidates can call USF their alma mater: Defense attorney and former police commissioner John Hamasaki (JD 2008), former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese (JD 2000), and trial lawyer Maurice Chenier (BA 1989).

They will be debating interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the position after Boudin was recalled by the voters in June.

All four are running to finish his term; another election next year will decide who will be DA for the 2024-2028 term.

The debate will be moderated by Ming Chin, who graduated USF in 1967. Chin was an associate justice of the California Supreme Court from 1996 till 2020.