SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release.

Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, assault with for force likely to cause great bodily injury and false imprisonment. A 13-year-old was also charged, and that case “will proceed through the Juvenile Justice Center,” which is confidential.

Moore, the 13-year-old and an 11-year-old were arrested in Milpitas on unrelated charges. The 11-year-old won’t be charged because of his age, the press release states.

A 14-year-old suspect is at-large.

“The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking,” Jenkins stated. “Attacks on vulnerable elders are unacceptable. We will hold the perpetrators accountable and do everything in our power to stop the violence and restore a sense of safety to the community.”

The attack on Ren, 70, is one of the latest in a wave of violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Jenkins was at a town hall in Chinatown just two days ago pledging San Francisco would do better to protect them from violence, after the city’s AAPI community helped ensure the ouster of her predecessor, former District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

As KRON4 reported, Ren was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her, according to the SFPD. She could not understand what the juveniles were saying due to a language barrier. The suspects were able to gain access into the building once the woman entered the lobby, where the suspects then attacked and robbed the woman before fleeing the scene. The elderly woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.