A photo of the scene at the shooting near Pier 39 Sunday evening in San Francisco (AIO Filmz)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will not be charging the suspect arrested in connection to a shooting that took place near Pier 39 on Father’s Day. Lee Haywood, 33, of Pittsburg, was arrested in connection to the incident.

Haywood was charged with a number of charges, including negligent discharge of a firearm, wanted felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of Antioch.

However, on Friday, the DA’s office announced it would discharge the case against Haywood for further investigation.

“The Father’s Day shooting and incidents along the waterfront were shocking and must be carefully investigated to ensure that we are able to hold the perpetrators accountable,” said SF DA Brooke Jenkins. “Although, I am grateful there were no serious injuries to bystanders, events like this are terrifying, traumatic and unacceptable. I want to reassure the public that we do not believe this was a random shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The DA’s office went on to call the investigation “complex,” stating that it involves multiple locations, many witnesses and significant evidence that must be analyzed.

“This type of investigation takes time to complete and we are working with SFPD to ensure that they gather all relevant evidence that we need to evaluate this case and make appropriate charging decisions,” Jenkins said.

Six people were injured in the shooting that took place last Sunday near Pier 39, including a 10-year-old who was hit by a car involved in the incident.

Although the case against Haywood has been discharged, the investigation remains active and open, the DA said.