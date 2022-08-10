SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges this morning against the man accused of assaulting former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew on August 2.

Derrick Yearby, 34, was arrested by San Francisco police August 7.

“Unprovoked, violent attacks against our AAPI [Asian American Pacific Islander] communities must stop,” Jenkins stated. “These felony charges are the first step in seeking to hold violent offenders accountable and restoring confidence in our criminal justice system for victims of crime.”

Yearby is being charged with felony assault with an enhancement for great bodily injury, felony battery causing serious bodily injury, and felony elder abuse with great bodily injury. He was also charged with misdemeanor vandalism.

“Gregory Chew, a former member of the city’s arts, film and immigrants rights commissions was violently attacked in SOMA [south of Market] at 7:30pm on August 2,” a press release from the DA’s office states. “Mr. Chew was punched and violently thrown to the ground by an unknown assailant. Mr. Chew suffered a cut to the face, swelling and bruising to the face and a fractured left clavicle. The assailant did not speak during the attack and his motivation was unclear.”

Yearby will be arraigned today, the press release continues.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the SFPD tip line 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.