(BCN) — An employee of a San Francisco daycare center who pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

Jace Wong, 26, was taken into custody in April 2021 after an undercover officer allegedly linked him to a video during a chat of a girl between 4 and 6 years old with her pants down and vagina exposed. Officers were able to identify Wong and his location through his cell phone and arrest him. Officers also discovered the black and white tiled bathroom in which the child was standing in the childcare facility. Other videos and images from that bathroom were also discovered, prosecutors said.

Wong used the social media app Kik to join an online group called “Younger love [heart emoji] [heart emoji]” that shared the images.

Wong also showed agents a hidden file on his phone with 428 media files, “many of which contained videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the FBI.

Additionally, agents found an 8-minute-long video depicting sexual activity between a man and an underage girl.

Wong has previously worked in other daycare facilities, including one in Livermore.

He pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography involving preschool-aged children and toddlers.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.