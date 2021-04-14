Employee recorded child sex abuse videos at SF daycare: FBI

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area daycare worker has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

The FBI arrested Jace Wong, a San Francisco daycare center employee, on Wednesday.

Wong, 26, of San Francisco, used the social media app Kik to join an online chat group that shared child sexual abuse material, the federal complaint filed on Wednesday states.

The complaint alleges that Wong posted child sexual abuse videos to the chat group and communicated directly with an undercover officer in the group.

On Tuesday, Wong sent the undercover office a 36-second video where a young girl about four to six years old, was seen standing on a black and white tiled bathroom floor with her pants down to her ankles and her vagina exposed.

Law enforcement was able to identify Wong and his current location, which was a San Francisco daycare center where he worked.

He was arrested at the daycare center on Tuesday as he was leaving.

After he was arrested, FBI agents found a black and white tiled bathroom in the facility believed to be where the video was recorded.

Wong said he had previously worked in other daycare facilities, including one in Livermore. Officials are working to identify which facilities those may have been.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the complaint on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in San Francisco before a judge.

Wong currently remains in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone who has further information about Jace Wong or his activities that are relevant to this case to email the FBI tip line at tips.fbi.gov or call (415) 553-7400.

If convicted, Wong faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.