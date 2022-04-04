SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An Oakland man is being prosecuted after selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement officers, according to a press release.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California stated that Jose Alvarado, 26, sold fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

On four separate occasions, between November and February, Alvarado allegedly sold to three separate undercover law enforcement officers.

The first time was at Eddy and Polk streets November 30, prosecutors say, when he sold seven grams of fentanyl. The second time was January 13 near Eddy and Larkin streets, when he allegedly sold 12 grams of fentanyl and seven grams of methamphetamine. The third time was January 20, near Van Ness Avenue at Ellis Street, when he allegedly sold just over two ounces of fentanyl.

The fourth time was February 10 at Golden Gate Avenue and Polk streets (ironically, at the corner of the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse) with the officer from January 20, at which time he allegedly sold him two ounces of fentanyl and one ounce of meth.

Alvarado was charged with one count of distributing meth and one count of distributing fentanyl. Each count has a minimum sentence of five years, with a minimum of four years supervision post-incarceration.

Alvarado was detained and a hearing is Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Hixson.