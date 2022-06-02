SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Honey Mahogany, the chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, announced her bid to represent the city’s south of Market neighborhood on the city’s board of supervisors.

The announcement was made via Facebook. Mahogany is running to become District 6 supervisor, a position currently held by Matt Dorsey, who was appointed by Mayor London Breed last month after Matt Haney, who’d been elected to the position in 2018, ascended to the California State Assembly.

Haney had endorsed Mahogany, who’d been expected to be picked. (Mahogany had worked in Haney’s office as a legislative aide.) But Breed went with Dorsey, who was most recently the San Francisco Police Department’s director of strategic communications.

Mahogany has served as head of the city’s Democratic Party organization since 2021. The first Black chair of the local party, she was also the first transgender person to be chair, and would be the first transgender supervisor if elected November 8.

Mahogany’s announcement will be held at 5 p.m. at The Crossing, in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood near the waterfront. She posted to Facebook that “I have so much to say and so many people to thank, but I am going to save it for the announcement event,” and declined to give a statement to KRON4 as to whether she will continue as chair of the party and why she’s decided to run.

Haney stated via Facebook that Mahogany is “one of the best leaders I’ve ever had the privilege to work with,” and called her “principled, determined, fearless, deeply connected and independent.”

Dorsey, who she is challenging for the seat, did not respond to a request for comment from KRON4 on Mahogany’s run as of press time. In his short tenure, Dorsey has tracked a less left-wing course than most of his fellow supervisors, deciding to skip the year’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Pride parade due to a ban on uniformed police marching in it, and endorsing the recall of progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, which is on the ballot for city voters Tuesday.