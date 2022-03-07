SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is working with state lawmakers to ensure DNA collected by law enforcement crime labs is never used against rape survivors.

Boudin, State Senator Scott Wiener, and State Assemblyman Phil Ting announced Senate Bill 1228: Genetic Privacy for Sexual Assault Victims on Monday.

SB 1228 emerged following the discovery that the San Francisco Police Department crime lab was retaining DNA collected from sexual assault survivors, and then searching that database to incriminate survivors in unrelated crimes.

Boudin exposed the practice in February after learning that DNA from one survivor’s 2016 rape kit had been used to incriminate her in a property crime six years later.

The bill would prohibit law enforcement from using DNA profiles of sexual assault survivors for solving unrelated crimes.

“Victims of sexual assault should be encouraged and supported in coming forward to undergo sexual assault examinations to identify their perpetrator. Instead, the practice by a police crime lab that my office exposed treats victims like criminals. It not only violates their privacy, but it dissuades victims from reporting sexual violence — which makes us all less safe,” Boudin said.

“Sexual assault is among the worst things that any person can experience, and we must do everything in our power to support and protect survivors who make the brave choice to come forward,” Wiener said.

“Sexual assault exams are traumatic enough as it is; we don’t need to create additional reasons for survivors to forgo them. SB 1228 will help us protect survivors’ rights and privacy,” Wiener said.

Sexual assault is significantly under-reported; less than a quarter of sexual assault survivors come forward to report to police, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Of those survivors who do report, only a small percentage undergo the highly invasive process of sexual assault testing.

During an examination, biological evidence from bodily fluids, fingernail scrapings, and bite and scratch marks is collected from the victim’s body. This evidence often contains the perpetrator’s DNA.

Boudin said the SFPD used a consent form that did not mention the survivor’s DNA would be stored indefinitely or used for other purposes.

It is not yet known how many survivors have had their privacy rights violated through efforts to search their DNA, nor is it known how many survivors have had their DNA taken from a sexual assault test used to incriminate them in unrelated crimes.

Federal law already prohibits the inclusion of victims’ DNA in the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in 34 U.S.C Section 12592(a)(1)(C). However, there is currently no corresponding California state law to prohibit local law enforcement databases from retaining victims’ profiles and searching them years later for entirely different purposes.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott gave a written statement to KRON4 Monday afternoon.

Scott wrote, “I fully support legislative efforts by Senator Wiener, District Attorney Boudin and Assemblymember Ting to protect DNA profiles of sexual assault survivors from possible misuse by law enforcement agencies in California.”

The police chief continued, “When revelations came to our attention about our department’s possible misuse of a DNA profile, I ordered an immediate change to our crime lab practices assuring that it doesn’t happen again. We promptly implemented an interim policy change, and we are currently engaging with the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office and California Department of Justice on permanently revised policies to protect the DNA of survivors, victims and all whose cooperation we depend on when we investigate crimes.”