(KRON) — Longtime San Francisco drag performer Heklina has reportedly died in London, according to a social media post from fellow SF drag mainstay, Peaches Christ (aka Joshua Grannell). Heklina and Grannell were apparently in London together starring in “Mommie Queerest,” which is a described as a “Wild drag parody” of the 1981 film, “Mommie Dearest.”

“This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead,” wrote Grannell, posting from the Peaches Christ Facebook page. “I do not know her cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned.”

“Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community,” Grannell wrote. “I am a mess.”

Heklina, a mainstay in the local drag community, was a frequent guest on KRON4’s “Live In the Bay,” and appeared on the show in January to discuss her recent show, “But I Don’t Judge.” Other shows Heklina recently starred in locally include “Drag me to the St. Francis” and “The Golden Girls Live.“

A social media post from the London theater where “Mommie Queerest” was playing confirmed the passing of Heklina, whose real name was Stefan Grygelko.

“So shocking and sad to hear about the loss of Heklinka, a drag legend, brilliant performer and trailblazing community icon,” tweeted SF Supervisor Matt Haney. “My condolences and love goes out to all of Heklinka’s friends, family, and loved ones, and the entire LGBTQ and drag communities.”