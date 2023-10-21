SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into three cars overnight on Saturday, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The three cars that were struck were parked in the area of South Van Ness and 17th Street around 12:40 a.m.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time. The condition of the driver is also unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately available. KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and are awaiting a response.