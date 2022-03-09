SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco will lift its requirement March 11 that indoor restaurants, bars and gyms only admit people who are vaccinated or who can show a negative test.

The requirement remains in place for indoor events of over 1,000 people.

“As always, businesses can decide to be more restrictive than local health guidelines and can continue to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from their staff and clients,” a news release from the department of public health states. “Masks can also still be required.”

“Over the last two years, our business community successfully kept our residents and workers safe as they continued to work tirelessly to keep their doors open. As the variants spread in the community, our businesses were quick to adapt. They implemented safeguards to ensure people were protected through the surges and beyond,” stated Kate Sofis, executive director of the office of economic and workforce development. “It took bold leadership of many of our businesses, both large and small, to get to where we are today, and the City is grateful to have such important partners.”

83% of San Franciscans are vaccinated.

The requirement was first implemented among the Delta surge last August.