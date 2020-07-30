SF expands funds aimed to assist Latino community severely impacted by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London. N. Breed announces plans of expanding outreach and support to the city’s Latino community which has been severely impacted by COVID-19.

The city is partnering with the COVID Command Center and the Latino Task Force to provide multiple services to raise awareness for COVID-19 and additional recovery resources.

In San Francisco, Latinos make up 50 percent of the reported cases of COVID-19 despite only making up 15 percent of the city’s total population, according to the Department of Public Health.

The city says this can be traced back to crowded living conditions within the Latino community and the high number of front line and essential workers who are Latino.

“Our Latino community has been heavily impacted by this pandemic, and we have been working closely with our community partners to make sure resources and testing are accessible for those who need it most,” said Mayor Breed.

“The City and the Latino Task Force have created innovative programs, many supported by Give2SF, and we need to continue to do the work to connect people to these critical resources. This new campaign will help us continue to spread the word in the community about what everyone can do to keep themselves and their families safe, healthy and supported.”

The “La Familia Unida Contra COVID-19” (Families United Against COVID-19) campaign is also included in the plan to bring culturally-responsive safety messaging to increase awareness of health orders and guidelines — including programs supporting the community with food, housing, finance and mental health services.

“The virus is impacting our community greatly. We need to take stronger action now. To protect our Latino families, essential workers and community, we must come together and join the collective effort to fight against COVID-19, because doing so helps us all” said Valerie Tulier Laiwa, the Latino Task Force Lead Coordinator.

“The City, in partnership with the Latino Task Force, has put forth La Familia Unida Contra COVID-19 Campaign strategy along with the Latino Task Force Resource Hub, to provide critical services from financial support to food assistance and most importantly, to empower the community.”

The campaign promotes safety information to communities most affected by the pandemic via public service announcement — traditional print and digital platforms such as Univision Radio, Telemundo Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, newspaper ads and billboards.

In total, there are several programs providing over $7 million dollars to support San Francisco’s most vulnerable populations amid the pademic including immigrants and undocumented residents.

Right to Recover Program

The Right to Recover program will provide up to 1,500 qualifying residents who test positive for COVID-19 with a wage replacement based on San Francisco minimum wage.

A two-week wage replacement amounts to $1,285 and will assist residents to focus on their health and recovery regardless of their immigration status.

Family Relief Fund

This fund is offering monthly financial relief for families that do not qualify for local, state or federal assistance such as food aid and sick time due to hours reduction or job loss.

The program prioritizes the following: 1) families with a parent or guardian that is incarcerated or recently passed away, 2) individuals without social security and 3) undocumented resident.

$500 to $1,000 a month for qualifying families

Immigrant Workers Fund

The city is parternsing with Bay Area Community Resources and Community Youth to facilitate and distribute funds for supportive services and food aid.

In addition, the fund is further assisting immigrant workers who are ineligible for state and federal programs and have been impacted by COVID-19.

$200 single payment for supportive services and a single $200 payment for food security for eligible individuals.

Initially Mayor Breed invested $100,000 for food security to help establish the Latino Food Resource Hub with an additional $200,00 from Give2SF.

Since then, the city has generated another $600,000 philanthropic commitment from the Crankstart Foundation to support the programs.

The city says each $100,000 supports one month of vital food security to 7,000 primarily immigrant households in the Mission District and citywide.

For more information on the programs click here.