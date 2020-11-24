SF expected to enter purple tier this week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco health leaders held a press conference Tuesday with an update on the Bay Area’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Grant Colfax said San Francisco will likely enter the most restrictive purple tier this week.

Colfax strongly urged people to stay home, especially on Thanksgiving.

“It is so tempting to see our loved ones and see our friends, but we simply must stay at home.”

Colfax then went into detail about how a test should be an indicator to seek medical care, not a free ticket to socialize.

“A negative COVID test is simply not a ticket to freely socialize without precautions. A negative COVID test is simply not a ticket to mingle with extended family and friends outside your immediate household.”

Colfax said that this holiday season is crucial in stopping the spread of the virus.

“The best gift we can give this holiday season is the gift of health.”

