SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect involved in an explosion at a home in the Outer Sunset neighborhood last week that killed one and injured two others has been charged with several felonies, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

The charges against suspect Darron Price, 53, include involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse. There are also allegations against Darron Price that he caused great bodily injury to one of the victims.

Officials have also identified the woman killed in the explosion as Rita Price, 51, of San Francisco.

Darron Price was arrested on Feb. 10 in connection with the explosion last week. The explosion caused a three-alarm fire that damaged three homes on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

During the investigation, police said they recovered materials consistent with drug manufacturing as well as acetone and other highly flammable solvents in the home. Investigators said they also found Rita Price’s remains amid the rubble.

Price’s brother, Sean Price, spoke to KRON4 about his brother’s arrest. He said Darron has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing weed products, and he would not have risked doing it at home.