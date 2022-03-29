SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Francisco office is seeking the public’s help finding a group of hackers alleged to be involved in hacking tech companies.

“On March 21, 2022, individuals from a group identifying themselves as LAPSUS$ posted on a social media platform and alleged to have stolen source code from a number of United States-based technology companies,” the FBI stated.

The alleged hackers said they stole the source codes, obtained data and distributed it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI, their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, or submit an anonymous tip online.