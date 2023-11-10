SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Ferris wheel formerly in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has a new home. The SkyStar Ferris Wheel is now located at Pier 43 in Fisherman’s Wharf with its first official day of operation on Friday, Nov. 10.

The 150-foot Ferris wheel had been operating at Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse since 2020, the company said on its website. The opening date for the Ferris wheel at 2860 Taylor St. comes just in time for the APEC Summit — which is expected to bring in thousands of visitors to San Francisco — that begins Saturday.

Tickets start at $12 for seniors (65 and over) and children under 12 years old, according to SkyStar Wheel’s website. General admission is $18, and children under two years old are free.

SkyStar Wheel also offers a VIP experience for $50 per person but only for a minimum of two riders. Reservations are required. Each VIP gondola can carry up to five guests.

Tickets can be purchased online or onsite. However, as of Friday afternoon, tickets cannot be purchased on the website. SkyStar says the Ferris wheel will remain in San Francisco until 2025.

Some fast facts about the SkyStar Wheel:

Weighs 465,000 pounds

500-foot circumference

12 minutes per ride

6 riders for each general admission gondola

The APEC Summit will affect traffic all weekend and into next week. For information on road closures, click here. A map of road closures can be found here.