SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Ferry Building has announced a series of planned enhancements to begin late this year and be implemented over the next two years. Elements of the plan include the creation of a civic plaza overlooking San Francisco Bay, historic preservation and restoration of the building’s facade and an expansion of dining spaces and kitchen space.

“The Ferry Building is planning a series of enhancements to benefit the public, protect its status as a historic landmark and support the Ferry Building Marketplace’s beloved local, farm-driven and ethnically diverse merchants by improving the infrastructure and visitor circulation they need to be successful,” an announcement read on the Ferry Building website.

Historic preservation, restoration of the Ferry Building

Restoration and preservation efforts included in the ehancements are repainting the building’s exterior in the custom-blended “Ferry Building Gray,” and a painting of the building’s clocktower. A project that began in 2019 to repair portions of the building’s exterior will also be completed. Page & Turnbull, the architects involved in the building’s major 2003 restoration will be engaged as the architect on the project.

Increased indoor seating

The plan includes an expansion of indoor seating on the north side of the building facing the Embarcadero. The project will see additional enclosed spaces big enough to accommodate new kitchens with seating for up to three restaurants. Outdoor canopy structures along The Embarcadero with new lighting and moveable overhead panels to provide protection against the elements are also planned.

On the other side of the building, a Bay Front Kitchens plan will extend the glassline of the building’s rear facade with window systems that allow for an indoor-outdoor dining experience. The enhancements will apparently allow for two new large waterfront restaurants and additional storefronts along the bay-facing side of the building.

There are also plans to repair and resurface the 50-year-old Ferry Plaza and increase connectivity with the Ferry Terminal with improved pedestrian walkways.

Construction on the project is expected to last about two years.