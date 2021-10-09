SF Ferry offering additional service for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Ferry announced it will offer additional service to help with the busy weekend amid Fleet Week.

There will be enhanced Pier 41 Short Hop service on Saturday and Sunday.

All Pier 41 Short Hop departures, which will be free for all passengers during fleet Week, will be at Gate F at the Downtown SF Ferry Terminal.

Passengers riding San Francisco Bay Ferry from Alameda, Oakland, Richmond or Vallejo will be able to transfer to the Pier 41 Short Hop at the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal.

Direct service to and from Oracle Park will be provided for the San Francisco Giants playoff game Saturday. The Ballpark Short Hop will not operate.

