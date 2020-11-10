SF Ferry offers $1 rides

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Bay Ferry is offering Bay Area essential workers and new riders $1 rides through November and December.

Masks will be required and COVID safety measures will be imposed.

The offer will be available on weekdays only.

Tickets will be available via the Hopthru app.

To purchase tickets, you must:

Download the Hopthru app on your smartphone or Android. Search for the San Francisco Bay Ferry. Purchase your $1 one way or round trip promo tickets. Multiple tickets may be purchased if you are riding with a group.

Some guidelines may differ if you are a resident in Vallejo, Oakland and Richmond.

All other policies and procedures will be in place during the promotion.

Service on the Harbor Bay and South San Francisco routes is currently suspended.

There are no active services to Mare Island or Pier 41, according to San Francisco Bay Ferry.

