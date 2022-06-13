SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are being asked by the fire department to avoid the area of the former Cliff House on the north end of Ocean Beach, where firefighters are conducting a rescue, according to a tweet 7:41 a.m. Monday.

The SFFD tweeted that a person fell over a cliff. In a follow-up tweet including a video at 7:55 a.m., the department stated that “crews are with the single adult victim reported as ‘okay.’ — Preparing to raise to safety.” There was no further information given as to the nature of the fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.