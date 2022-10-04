SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued four people from fentanyl overdoses on Monday evening in the city’s Mission neighborhood.

The Street Overdose Response Team and the fire department responded to 24th and Mission streets at 5:28 p.m. where they found four adults “suffering from an overdose from a substance that included fentanyl,” according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, the public information officer for the department.

“Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived,” Baxter told KRON4 News.

The overdose team “restocked the bystanders’ Narcan and will offer treatment services and linkage to the survivors,” Baxter continued.

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission neighborhood on the city’s board of supervisors, stated via Twitter that the individuals were taken to the hospital.

KRON ON is streaming live

“@SFFDPIO just reversed 4 overdoses near 24th Street & Mission,” Ronen stated. “4 individuals on their way to the hospital. We are trying to restore the 24th Street corridor to a safe vibrant place. We need more help from @SF_DPH & the St Crisis Response teams in the area!”