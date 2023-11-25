(KRON) — On Saturday, officers with the San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a 30-foot sailboat with three people on it that had lost power and was drifting towards rocks near the Golden Gate Bridge, SFFD said in a social media post.

At 4:36 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the scene near Mile Rock past the Golden Gate Bridge. When officers made contact with the boat, they confirmed that the anchor had been dropped. Officials said the anchor was not holding because they currents were too strong.

Rescue boats and helicopters were deployed to assist.

Crews provided an emergency tow to Horseshoe Cove in Mari County. No injuries were reported.