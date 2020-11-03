SF firefighter critically injured on duty

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco firefighter responding to a high-rise fire is in critical condition at the hospital, according to SFFD.
San Francisco firefighters responded to reports of fire on the 19th floor at 55 Spear St. at 3 pm.
The victim, Matt Bann dropped to the ground after being hit by a hose line.
Matt has been with SFFD for six years.
We will continue to update this story.
