SF firefighter critically injured on duty

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco firefighter responding to a high-rise fire is in critical condition at the hospital, according to SFFD.

San Francisco firefighters responded to reports of fire on the 19th floor at 55 Spear St. at 3 pm.

The victim, Matt Bann dropped to the ground after being hit by a hose line.

Matt has been with SFFD for six years.

