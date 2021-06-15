SF firefighter dies after battling SFO parking garage fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department is mourning the passing of Firefighter Christopher G. Yock.

On June 8th, Yock, along with other firefighters, responded to a garage fire that broken out at San Francisco International Airport.

After returning home from the incident, Yock reportedly passed away.

There will be a vigil on Thursday, June 17th at 4:00 p.m. located at St. Ignatius Church- 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his teenage son. Thank you for your continued support as we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, Firefighter Christopher Yock. Rest in Peace, brother,” SFFD wrote in a statement.