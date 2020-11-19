SF firefighter moved to rehab center after being injured on duty

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department announced that firefighter Matthew Vann has been moved into a rehabilitation center on Wednesday after being critically injured on duty.

The department shared a video to Twitter thanking the hospital staff for taking care of him.

In the video, you can see the department cheering for Vann as he is lifted into an ambulance.

We are happy to announce that Firefighter Matthew Vann was transported to a rehabilitation center today.



He is in good spirits. Many thanks to the SFZGH staff, who worked day and night tirelessly to care for him. We could not be more grateful.

Earlier this month, Vann was responding to an electrical fire on the 19th floor of a building near Spear and Market.

That is when a Muni bus drove over a fire line which threw Vann into the air and landed on his head.

Vann was taken to Zuckerberg General Hospital.