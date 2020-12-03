SF firefighters build tricycles to replace stolen ones

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After hundreds of tricycles were stolen in San Francisco last month, the community is pitching in to replace them.

The week before Thanksgiving, 200 tricycles that were donated to the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program were stolen.

In the spirit of giving, the San Francisco Fire Department Station 13 shared on Instagram that they bought and put together tricycles for the toy program.

In addition, three Bay Area alarm associations donated $4,500 on Tuesday to also help.

The stolen tricycles were meant to be delivered to children who otherwise might not get any presents this holiday season.

Members of the Golden Gate Alarm Association, the East Bay Alarm Association, and the Silicon Valley Alarm Association voted to make the donations.