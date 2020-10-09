SF firefighters contain large encampment fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Fire officials responded to a large encampment fire in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.
They were able to contain the fire to a quarter acre.
“There’s a lot of smoke that’s being generated from this,” Lt Jonathan Baxter said. “Your San Francisco Fire Department has this held.”
The 1800 and 1900 blocks of Oakdale Ave in the Bayview District are closed down while firefighters are working to put out the flames.
Encampment Fire @CitizenApp1800 Oakdale Ave 11:32:33 AM PDT
Photo courtesy of Citizen App.
