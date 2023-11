(BCN) — San Francisco firefighters rescued a man trapped under a collapsed dock near Pier 90 early Friday morning, according to fire officials. Video posted by the San Francisco Fire Department on social media showed a rescuer had to swim toward the man, who could be seen clinging to a beam.

The collapsed dock was near the area of Amador Street, fire officials said. The man was evaluated by paramedics after the rescue, according to the fire department.

