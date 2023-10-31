SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a one-alarm fire near the Castro District have brought the blaze under control, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The blaze was located in what looks like a residential structure located at 255 Hartford Street.

Video from the scene shows several firefighters at the scene and a ladder truck on the street. In a subsequent tweet, SFFD identified the blaze as an electrical fire and said it was under control.

There was no damage to adjoining buildings and no one was injured or displaced as a result. Two adults were displaced.