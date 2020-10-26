SF firefighters respond to fire under I-80

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Monday morning under I-80 at the 5th St exit.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported around 8:50 a.m.

