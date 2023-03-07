SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were rescued Tuesday when firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire on Polk Street in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department on Twitter. The fire, which is now contained, was reported at 1410 Polk Street, in what SFFD described as a three-story residential over commercial structure.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke billowing from what looks like a business structure with several fire vehicles outside.

The address given by firefighters matches that of Palm Fine Jewelry, which is permanently closed, according to its Facebook page. It’s not clear if another business has opened at the location.

The fire is contained and currently under investigation. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.