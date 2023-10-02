SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With a government shutdown averted, San Francisco’s annual Fleet Week will take place this week as scheduled. The Fleet began arriving in the Bay Area Sunday and events are already underway as part of the weeklong fall tradition. As in past years, Fleet Week will culminate in an air show by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels next weekend that this year, will be dedicated to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Here’s what you need to know about SF Fleet Week 2023.

When is Fleet Week 2023?

Fleet Week gets underway Monday Oct. 2 and lasts through Monday Oct. 9.

Fleet Week air show schedule

Fleet Week culminates in the annual San Francisco Fleet Week air show, headlined by the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels. In addition to the Blue Angels, this year’s air show will also feature the Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team, a United Airlines 777, the Patriots Jet Team, and demos from other military aircraft, including Coast Guard helicopters, a Marine F-35B fighter, and a Navy Ace Maker T 33.

Here’s when you can catch the action:

Friday Oct. 6, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 7. 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 8, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The SFFW Air Show takes place over the San Francisco Bay with most of the action centered between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. Ticketed seating for the Air Show is available at Marina Green.

For tickets, click here.

Fleet Week Parade of Ships

The air show rehearsal on Friday will be preceded by the annual Parade of Ships, which takes place Friday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

SF Fleet Week Ship Tours

San Francisco Fleet Week also offer the public an opportunity to tour ships and interact with naval personnel as they “showcase their ships’, units’, and service’s capabilities,” according to the Fleet Week website.

The schedule of Fleet Week ship tours is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6, no tours but ships can be seen in the Parade of Ships

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

All ship tours will take place at Piers 30 and 32.

Other events scheduled for this year’s SF Fleet Week include a High School Band Challenge, the Neighborhood Concert Series, and a free event honoring K9 Heroes.

For a complete list of Fleet Week events, visit: San Francisco Fleet Week (fleetweeksf.org)