Officials need help identifying this hospital patient who was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 19 (Zuckerberg San Francisco General).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG) is looking for help identifying a patient, the hospital announced in a press release Wednesday.

The man, who is estimated between 30 to 35 years old, was admitted on Sunday, Feb. 19 around 2:40 p.m. He is 5-foot-4, 140 pounds and has brown with some gray hair and brown eyes.

He was taken from 8th and Clementina Streets to the ZSFG located at 1001 Potrero Ave. The release did not state how he suffered his injuries.

Anyone who knows his identity, please contact the Sheriff’s Department Office at ZSFG at 628-206-8063.