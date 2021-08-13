SF Giants, Brandon Crawford agree to two-year, $32M extension

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants and shortstop Brandon Crawford have agreed to a two-year, $32 million extension, according to reports.

The extension will keep Crawford in San Francisco until the 2023 season.

Crawford, who was born in Mountain View and grew up in Pleasanton, played baseball at UCLA from 2006 to 2008 where he helped lead the team to the NCAA Regionals in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

San Francisco selected Crawford in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He’s remained in a Giants uniform ever since.