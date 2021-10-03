SF Giants clinch NL West following 11-4 win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Austin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after he hit a pinch-hit solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the sixth inning at Oracle Park on October 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time since 2012, the San Francisco Giants clinched the NL West on Sunday following a 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

The division title put a spin on San Francisco’s so-called “even-year magic”.

The Giants have done it! They defeat the Giants to win the NL-West on the last game of the season!!!!! Oracle Park is LOUD @kron4news #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/11xmwkakVp — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 3, 2021

Since 2010, the Giants have won the World Series exactly three times, all of which took place during an even year.

This is also the first time in eight consecutive years that the Los Angeles Dodgers did not win the division title.

