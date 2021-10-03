SF Giants clinch NL West following 11-4 win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time since 2012, the San Francisco Giants clinched the NL West on Sunday following a 11-4 win over the San Diego Padres.
The division title put a spin on San Francisco’s so-called “even-year magic”.
Since 2010, the Giants have won the World Series exactly three times, all of which took place during an even year.
This is also the first time in eight consecutive years that the Los Angeles Dodgers did not win the division title.
