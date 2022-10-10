SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants has hired a new general manager, the baseball club announced via Twitter on Monday evening.

Pete Putila, the assistant general manager of the Houston Astros, has been hired as the general manager of the Giants, Farhan Zaidi, the president of Giants’ baseball operations, announced.

Gabe Kapler has been Giants general manager since 2020, prior to which he was manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kapler was named 2021 National League Manager of the Year. The Giants won the NL West title that year but did not repeat the feat this year.

Putila is a native of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania and a graduate of West Virginia University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in sports management, according to the Astros. He has served 12 seasons with the American League team.