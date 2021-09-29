SF Giants host fundraiser to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are getting ready for their first postseason run in five years.

The Giants are dedicating a game this week to a very special cause. The team is doing an Alzheimer’s awareness game Thursday at Oracle Park.

Organizer Terry Raymond came up with the fundraiser with the help of volunteer, advocate and Alzheimer’s patient Pam Montana.

The two joined KRON4 Wednesday to talk more about Thursday’s game and the importance of bringing awareness.

You can watch the full video above.

