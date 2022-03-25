SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced the city would be giving $3.3 million to 12 nonprofits and community groups to help them with their real estate and occupancy expenses.

“The pandemic has shown us just how critical the services our nonprofits provide and the important role they play in our communities,” Breed stated in a news release Thursday. “The Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative not only allows organizations to acquire and lease space during a time when it has become increasingly difficult to do so, but it provides them with an opportunity to strengthen their resources and remain deeply rooted in the community.”

The financial assistance will help the nonprofits continue to provide needed services. It will be distributed through the San Francisco Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative, or NSI, which has provided $17.6 million over the last five years to organizations that serve the city’s communities.

“The grantees awarded serve neighborhoods citywide, including residents in Chinatown, the Tenderloin, South of Market, the Castro, and the Mission, where they will continue to stay rooted in their communities and contribute to the long-term cultural vitality of San Francisco,” the news release stated.

The groups the city is helping with real estate acquisition are the Chinatown Community Development Center, the Chinatown Media and Arts Collaborative and United Playaz, which is a youth violence prevention organization.

“It takes the hood to save the hood,” Rudy Corpuz Jr., founding director of the United Playaz youth violence prevention organization, stated in the news release. “From the elementaries to the penitentiaries, this center will provide services for literacy and restorative justice. I would like to thank everybody who has been involved in this project and helped to make it happen, and most definitely Mayor London Breed.”

The groups the city is helping with lease stabilization are the City Surf Project (which promotes water sports), the Curry Senior Center, KULARTS (which promotes Filipino culture), the Magic Theatre, the National AIDS Memorial, the PUSH Dance Company, SFFILM, the Southeast Asian Development Center, and the Healing WELL.