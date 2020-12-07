SF health officer Tomas Aragon appointed as new CDPH director

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tomas Aragon, health officer for the city and county of San Francisco, speaks during a press conference headed by public health directors spanning six Bay Area counties in San Jose, Calif. On the morning of March 15, as Italy became the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, a half dozen high-ranking California health officials held an emergency conference call to discuss a united effort to contain the spread of the virus in the San Francisco Bay Area. That call and the bold decisions that came in the hours afterward have helped California avoid the kind of devastation from the virus in parts of Europe and New York City. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the appointment of Dr. Tomas Aragon, San Francisco’s health officer, as the new director of the California Department of Public Health.

Aragon has been San Francisco’s health officer since 2011 and will replace Sandra Shewry, who had been serving as the state Department of Public Health’s interim director since the previous director Sonia Angell stepped down in August.

The appointment of Aragon, who has also been volunteer faculty for the University of California at Berkeley School of Public Health since 2004, requires state Senate confirmation.