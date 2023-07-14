SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The alarming number of fentanyl overdose deaths continues to grow this year in San Francisco. Fifty-three people died of overdoses in June, and 78 fatally overdosed in May.

“This year-to-date in San Francisco, almost 80% of our preliminary overdose deaths are due to fentanyl,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Colfax described why fentanyl is in a class by itself when it comes to addictive drugs.

“Fentanyl is a game changer,” he said. “It is more deadly, more addictive and harder to recover from than other drugs that we’ve dealt with in the past. Due to its potency, a very small amount can kill someone”

Dr. Hillary Kunins, the Director of Behavioral Health Services for the City of San Francisco, outlined key steps the DPH is taking to reduce the risks of overdose deaths.

“We have trained, as well as our partners, on how to recognize an overdose and use Naloxone to save a life,” she said. “We are also working to expand overdose recognition and response. We are also planning to fund organizations to provide overdose prevention and outreach to Black and other highly impacted communities in San Francisco.”

Drug prevention and treatment services may be offered to people but the question is… Are they accepting it? San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says no.

That is where San Francisco law enforcement now comes in, bringing the possibility of being arrested for using drugs in public spaces.

“Most of the people that I encounter who are in recovery now say that it was hitting rock bottom and being arrested that ultimately led them to get clean,” she said. “So, that’s the first point. The second point is, I have no issue with having public health intervene in any matter that we believe they should. I don’t think that this is a one-prong approach of simply using the criminal justice system but to the extent that public health is unsuccessful, and when we look out in the street, apparently, there are things that are not working with what’s going on, I believe that my office can fill some role in this to help.”

Between the help being offered for drug users by the Department of Public Health and that of San Francisco law enforcement, only time will tell if either of these options will be successful in reducing lives lost to the city’s fentnayl crisis.