SF Hilton Hotel on Union Square opens after year of pandemic closure

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel opened Monday morning after more than a year without guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a hotel spokesman.

Prior to reopening, the hotel displayed a five-day illuminated countdown to the moment the first guests walked through its doors.

“It’s an important message for not only our guests, but the many surrounding businesses in our neighborhood letting them know that we’re back and ready to welcome them even at a safe distance,” said Terry Lewis, the hotel’s general manager.

In addition to a new cleaning and disinfecting regimen, the hotel is offering guests contactless check in and check-out using digital keys and mobile devices.

Room rates start at $199 per night and event spaces are also opening back up. Hilton San Francisco Union Square is located at 333 O’Farrell St, San Francisco.